..trains stakeholders on automation of curriculum, general matters in S/East

By Chinedu Adonu

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has commenced training of stakeholders on the newly improved programmes to enhance communication and ease admission processes in tertiary institutions in South East.

The training, themed, “Intensive training of stakeholders on automation of curriculum, accreditation and general administration matters” was organised for Vice Chancellors, Rector’s, Provost, Registrars, Admission Officers and other stakeholders.

Declaring the training open in Enugu, the registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede disclosed that the training would allow the participants to key in to the programs and policies designed to bridge the communication gap between the board, NUC, NABTEB, regulatory bodies and tertiary Institutions..

Oloyede, who attended the meeting via Zoom platform, explained that the training would enlighten institutions and regulatory agencies on the use of the Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS) and Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) platforms.

He said that the commission is committed to ease admission process in tertiary institutions and curb irregularities in education sectors across the country.

He, therefore, enjoined the institutions to take advantage of the platforms, adding that the platform has provided a seamless communication between key stakeholders in the sector.

“The purpose of the training was to equip you on the new initiatives of the board. The initiatives are made to made admission processes easy and create an anebling environment. We created CAPS to allow the tertiary institutions, regulatory boards and JAMB to interact efficiently and make sure there is no gap in admission processes and accreditation of courses,” he said.

Also speaking the South East zonal Director of JAMB, Mrs Ebere Okeke said that the training was to ensure a faster, shorter and coordinated tertiary admission process in Nigeria.

“The commission is in synergy with NABTEB, NCC, and other regulatory bodies and institutions. We are now in one platform and whatever information the admission receive is what the VC, regulatory bodies and JAMB will have.

“Central Admission Processing System, CAPS, was designed to guide and enhance the communication and information sharing between the board and registrars of institution and bridge the communication gaps that exist before between the regulatory bodies, the board and the institutions.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof. Charles Igwe commended Jamb for the initiative, adding that the board has always taken the lead in digitization of processes in the education sector.

He assured of the corporation of stakeholders towards the success of the programme.

The participants, who were mainly Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, Provosts Registrars and admission officers, were drawn across the five states of the zone, to include Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo states.