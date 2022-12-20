The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved the commencement of registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from Jan. 24 to Feb. 14, 2023.

The Board also fixed March 16, 2023, for the conduct of its optional mock UTME.

This is contained in a statement by the board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Benjamin said that the board, however, does not include registration for Direct Entry (DE) application documents as the DE registration would commence from Feb. 20 to April 20, 2023.

Also, he said the board, after considering its other commitments, fixed April 29, 2023, for the conduct of the 2023 UTME, and is expected to end on May 12, 2023.

“Candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for CBT centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration.

“This is to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.

“With the new arrangement, candidates indicate their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration, therefore, precluding the centres from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not.

“The board advises all candidates, who desire to register for the 2023 UTME to immediately embark on the creation of their respective profiles (creation of profile code) ahead of the formal commencement of the registration exercise to avoid being caught up in any ensuing bottleneck,” he said.