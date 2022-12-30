By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THE National Planning Committee for the funeral of foremost nationalist, statesman and first Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, popularly known as Dara Akunwafor, has been constituted.

The committee, according to a statement signed by Tagbo Amechi (Ezeana Onodugo) for the family, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu will serve as the Chairman of the committee, while CID Maduabum, will serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

The statement entitled “Constitution of a national planning committee for foremost nationalist and statesman, late Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akuunwafor)” read, “Following the transition of the foremost statesman, nationalist and one of the last remaining fathers of Nigerian Independence, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor), Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation in the First Republic on 1st November 2022, the family, in consultation with his associates and other stakeholders, wish to announce the setting up of a Committee of distinguished and respected Nigerian leaders to plan a befitting burial for this great Nigerian patriot scheduled for 16th February 2023 at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Members

“This Committee of eminent persons, under the Chairmanship of Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, consists of the following, Alh. Tanko Yakasai, Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr. Tim Menakaya, Chief Simon N. Okeke, Dr. Adolphus Wabara.

Others areChief Anyim Pius Anyim, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Obong Victor Attah, Dr. Sam Egwu, Chief Achike Udenwa, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Dame Virgy Etiaba.

Sen. Theodore Orji, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu, Mrs. Kema Chikwe, Iyom Josephine Anenih, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Prince Chibudom Nwuche, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chief Okey Ezenwa, Prince Ned Nwoko, Prof. Fred Eze, Prince Emeka Udodeme, Chief Uwakwe Azikiwe and CID Maduabum – Secretary

According to the statement, “In due course, the committee will make public, further details.

“We thank the eminent persons who despite their tight schedules have agreed to do this as a mark of respect to a great son of Nigeria.”