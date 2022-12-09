Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has confirmed that he has indeed been released by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC), after spending over 72 hours in detention.

The artiste who made the disclosure via his Instagram post on Friday said he has no business with fraud while stressing that all he loves to do is ‘chopping’ life.

His words: “Global thank you to the world. I was invited on an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth. I have no business with fraud, all I do is chop life. I was released on self-recognition because nothing was seen or found on me. God bless you all my people,” he captioned his recent photo.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Banjo (@iambangalee)

The musician was released by the commission on Friday afternoon.

His lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi said D’banj was released on supervised probation but couldn’t confirm whether the ICPC had given the musician administrative bail.

He also claimed that the ICPC didn’t trace any evidence of fraudulent activity to the singer.

“Nothing incriminating was found on him. He was released on self-recognition. Right now, we expect the ICPC to give a letter of clearance to Dbanj because, as we have always said, he is innocent of the charges brought against him,” the lawyer said.