By Biodun Busari

Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani has invited Iran’s new ambassador to Rome, Mohammed Reza Saburi, to express worries over the Middle Eastern country’s protest that has lasted more than 100 days.

Tajani also expected Iran’s envoy to explain why the Islamic Republic has declared a total clampdown on protesters in which two people have been executed.

Italy summoned Saburi on Wednesday as Iran’s widespread protests defied the government’s measures to quell it, according to Al Jazeera.

Conveying Italy’s “indignation and worry” over the crackdown, Tajani said he hopes that Iran will respond “positively to Italy’s request.”

The deadly crackdown, he said “has nothing to do with protecting the national security of the country.”

The minister also said Italy was requesting that Tehran suspend the death penalty in associated with the protests and immediately stop the executions of prisoners held over the demonstrations.

Iran has been hit by mass protests since mid-September against the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman.

Amini died after being detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.