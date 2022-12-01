ISWAP fighters

By Ibrahim Hassan & Charly Agwam

KADUNA—A top commander of the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP), Muhammed Malik, has been killed by troops of the air task force in the Lake Chad region.

According to Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Malik died Tuesday from the fatal injuries he sustained during the attack.

Nigerian troops were said to have launched a coordinated intelligence-led aerial and ground operation and targeted the jihadist group’s location in the Sabon Tumbun area of Lake Chad on November 24.

This attack was also said to have led to the killing of scores of fighters.

Malik is said to have been a member of the Shura Council in Marte before he went for a course in computer engineering and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) making, sponsored by ISIS in Somalia.

On his return, he reportedly established IED training units where fighters were trained in deploying explosives during attacks.

In the last few months, the Nigerian military has been recording a series of successes in the fight against insurgency in the Lake Chad region and other northern states.

Troops rescue 3 victims, destroy camps in Kaduna forests

In a related development, troops of Operation Forest Sanity rescued three kidnapped victims and destroyed several bandit camps in Kaduna forests.

Confirming the development in Kaduna, yesterday, the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said feedback to the Kaduna State government revealed that the troops engaged bandits around Kwanti, Chikun LGA.

“As the bandits fled into the forest, they left behind four motorcycles recovered by the troops. The troops burned down dozens of camps in sight,” he said.

He said upon scouring the area, the troops found two male kidnapped victims and also discovered the corpses of two unidentified female victims who had been killed by the bandits.

“The corpses were evacuated while the rescued victims were reunited with their families after first aid was administered on one of them who was carrying an injury.”

He said another kidnapped victim, an 85-year-old woman, was rescued by the troops in Kuzo general area. She was examined and debriefed before being reunited with her family.

“The troops extended fighting patrols to Abrom, Gabachuwa and Kujeni forest areas spanning Kajuru, Chikun and Kachia LGAs.

“Bandits similarly fled their camps on sighting the advancing forces. The troops dislodged the camps and recovered two damaged AK-47 rifles with three mobile phones, some military uniforms and materials for making explosives.”

Kidnappers demand N100m to release Bauchi politician

Meanwhile, kidnappers of a Bauchi State politician, Musa Masoyi, are reportedly demanding N100 million from his family for his release.

Vanguard reports that the young politician was abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on November 21 with his elder brother, who was later abandoned in the bush from where he was rescued by people.

A neighbour of Masoyi confirmed that the family was asked to raise N100 million for the release of their captured son.

Before his abduction, Markus Masoyi actively participated in the just concluded PDP mobilisation rally to drum up support for the party towards the 2023 general elections.

