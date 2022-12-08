People with a ‘Stop Execution in Iran’ sign rally in support of Iranian protesters, in Berlin, Oct. 22, 2022 (Photo: Time Magazine)

By Biodun Busari

The Iranian government has executed a man by hanging after accusing and trying him for injuring a paramilitary officer during multiple protests that have swept across the country since mid-September.

The state media reported on Thursday that the Iranian demonstrator identified as Mohsen Shekari was convicted by the government for “waging war against God.”

CNN said Shekari was accused of stabbing a member of the Basij paramilitary force at a protest in Tehran, the capital of the country on September 23.

Mizan Online, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, and the semi-official Tasmin news agency also confirmed the story adding that he was sentenced to death on October 23, and executed by hanging on Thursday (today’s) morning.

It was the first execution connected to the protests to be publicly reported by state media.

Several Iranians have been sentenced to death by execution during the nationwide protests, which were triggered by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly flouting the hijab dress code.

According to Amnesty International, as of November, Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in connection with the protests.

At least 458 people have been killed in the unrest since September, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights on Wednesday.