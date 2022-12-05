By Biodun Busari

The Islamic Republic of Iran disbanded its morality police following the widespread protests that erupted in the country from the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini in their custody, according to AFP.

Amini was arrested and detained by the morality police for breaching the hijab women’s dress code on September 13 and she died on September 16, which triggered demonstrations the following day.

Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said the country’s parliament and judiciary are reviewing the mandatory hijab law, according to pro-reform outlet Entekhab.

Montazeri was also quoted as saying morality police had been “abolished” but the media has not been given attention to make comments, saying the interior ministry supervises the force, not the judiciary.

On the hijab law, Montazeri said, “We know you feel anguished when you witness [women] without a hijab in cities, do you think the officials are silent about it? As someone who is in the field of this issue, I say that both the parliament and the judiciary are working, for example, just yesterday we had a meeting with the cultural commission of the parliament, and you will see the results within the next week or two.”

Reacting to a reporter who asked if the country’s morality police were being disbanded, Montazeri said, “Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary. It was abolished from the same place it was launched. Of course, the judiciary will continue to monitor society’s behaviour.”

The country has been protesting and the majority of the women have been actively involved, despite the crackdown by the security agents. Two prominent Iranian actresses – Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested for colluding with protesters.

Iranians, in their continued agitation, celebrated the country’s loss to the USA at the World Cup tournament in Qatar on Tuesday. The incident led to the killing of Mehran Samak shot by the police.