By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday said it is not distracted by many lies and blackmail allegedly being perpetrated by the Nigerian Federal government and its security agencies against it.

The pro-Biafra group also alleged that the Nigerian federal government and its security agencies are working with the criminals to blackmail it because it refused to give up on Biafra restoration agitation, adding that the security agents set INEC offices on fire and engage in some heinous activities and turn back to accuse ESN.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, also alleged that the security agents are being used by politicians to assassinate their opponents and turn back to accuse IPoB of being responsible for such heinous crimes.

IPoB’s statement read: “Following the numerous sponsored criminal activities of the enemies of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPoB restoration movement to smear our reputation, we, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, once again ask the public to ignore the concocted lies associating IPoB with many criminal activities being levelled against us by the Nigerian federal government and its security agencies.

The claim by the Nigerian federal government and its security agencies that IPoB is involved in the burning of INEC facilities, owning a bomb factory, and destruction of electoral party paraphernalia in Biafraland, are all aimed at our image.

“It is an obvious fact that the Nigerian government and its compromised security agencies are working with the criminals to blackmail IPoB because we have refused to give up on the Biafra restoration agitation. They set INEC offices on fire and turn around to claim it is ESN.

They assassinated politicians opponents and medical practitioners and turn around to claim it was IPoB just to damage our hallowed name, but we refuse to be distracted. We have uncovered their plan to rig the elections in the southeast against Peter Obi and blame it on IPoB and ESN.

“That was the same way they burnt markets and different properties of our people and tagged it on IPoB. They declared a 5-day ignored sit-at-home and killed our people and even killed a pregnant mother using IPoB and ESN name. We know their daily evil activities and will continue to expose them. They are in disarray because we uncover their evil activities before they are carried out.”