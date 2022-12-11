By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THE Indigenous of People Biafra, IPoB, has challenge the United States-based institutes, National Democratic Institute, NDI, and International Republican Institute, IRI, to provide evidence where it made a statement or ordered disruption of 2023 elections in Nigeria.

IPoB also alleged that Nigerian government was lobbying international organizations against it, saying that all their efforts to paint the pro-Biafra group in in a bad light to international community will come to naught.

They advised two the American Institutes they alleged were being sponsored by the Nigerian governmen “to make fallacious, and false statements against IPoB” towards Nigeria 2023 election to be circumspect in their reportage.

These were in a statement by IPoB’s image maker, Emma Powerful, entitled “Nigerian government is heavily lobbying international organization against IPoB”.

They added that if the American secret agency is sincere with their intelligence, the two US-based institutes, National Democratic Institute, NDI, and International Republican Institute, IRI, should have known that Nigeria government and her security apparatus are the ones sponsoring criminals and bandits to cause confusion and havoc in the South East Region.

IPoB’s statement read in part, “We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to advise the two American Institutes who were sponsored to make fallacious, and false statements against IPoB, towards Nigeria compromised 2023 election to be circumspect in their reportage.

“If American secret agencies are sincere with their intelligence, the two US based Institute: National Democratic Institute, NDI, and International Republican Institute, IRI, should have known that Nigeria government and her security apparatus are the ones sponsoring criminals and bandits to cause confusion and havoc in the South East Region and turn around to blame it on IPoB.

“It is unfortunate that these two organisations are making caricatures of themselves in their effort to help Nigeria government blackmail IPoB.

“IPoB still remains neutral towards Nigeria 2023 general elections because we know what we are looking for.

“IPoB has never issued any order to disrupt election in Nigeria in 2023.

“Those people using ESN and IPoB’s name to issue statements are not IPoB members and can never be our members.

“They are sponsored by Nigerian politicians, Nigeria government, and her security agents to blackmail IPoB.

“We challenge the United States-based Institutes to provide evidence where IPoB has made an official statement or ordered disruption of 2023 elections in Nigeria.

“These two Institutes should carry out independent investigations and be properly informed about IPoB and its activities both at home and in the Diaspora, because we know that their Embassy in Abuja has already been compromised by Nigeria government to give false information against IPoB and ESN activities in the eastern region.

“American Embassy in Abuja is colluding with Nigeria government and its security agents against IPoB for daring to agitate for a separate state or nation, where they can live in peace.

“Nigeria government has levied secret wars against Biafrans, especially IPoB members for peacefully demanding for self determination.

“Many members of IPoB have been illegally detained, victims of extra-judicial execution, many detained indefinitely and many have been forcefully removed from their families.

“Will these Institutes claim ignorance of crimes and of the genocide against Biafrans who only want freedom from this oppressive country called Nigeria?

“Will they claim ignorance of the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu?

“Will these US-based Institutes claim ignorance of the disobedience of the Court and UN Working Group orders on the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigeria government?

“American Embassy should stand with the creed of their country by standing against injustice and human rights abuses.

“Their foreign missions and diplomats, should stand for justice and stop allowing themselves to be compromised by Nigeria State against Biafrans.”