By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended women from Abia state who took to streets on Wednesday to hold a peaceful protest and demand the unconditional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a statement by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Saturday, the women staged the protest in Aba where they also demanded for a sovereign state of Biafra.

Read also: North has crude oil now, Biafra can go – IPOB

While applauding the women’s action, IPOB reinstated that its members and South-East residents would not be intimidated by the Federal Government in their resilient protests against Kanu’s incarceration.

The statement partly read, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of Nnamdi Kanu commend the women in Abia State over their doggedness and resoluteness towards the peaceful and prayerful protests held in Aba, Abia State where they demanded Government of Nigeria and its Attorney-General Abubakar Malami to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu whom the Courts of the land have discharged and acquitted.”

“We equally thank those who initiated this idea and all who contributed to ensure that the protest was peacefully coordinated.

“Nigeria Government must know that there is nothing they will do to cower us into submission. We must continue to demand for our rights to self-determination no matter the brutality they mete out on us.

“IPOB is out to liberate both men and women and we are ready to do anything humanly possible to liberate the land of Biafra from Nigeria.”

RELATED NEWS