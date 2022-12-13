John Alechenu, Abuja

Following calls by the Presidential Campaign of the All Progressives Congress, APC, that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi should denounce the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, publicly, the party has on Tuesday lampooned the ruling party, asking if its presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, denounced Oodua People’s Congress, OPC when he was governor of Lagos state.

Chief Spokesperson of the LP PCC, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, who stated this, described the action of the ruling party as hypocritical.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, Yunusa said, “ The hypocrisy exhibited by Keyamo and the APC Presidential Campaign stinks, has his principal, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu ever denounced the OPC when he was governor of Lagos State?

“In the case of our candidate, Peter Obi, he was not just all talk during his time as governor of Anambra State, he recognized the right of citizens to agitate but was firm when criminals hide under to perpetrate criminality.

“It is on record that during his time as governor, criminals masquerading as agitators were arrested and brought to justice.

“He was not liked by some people at the time but the peace his actions brought to the people of Anambra State gained national recognition.

“Is there evidence anywhere that Tinubu took any such action against the OPC during his time in office?

“Our candidate has said it several times over that he is prepared to dialogue with those who have genuine agitations but will not spare the full weight of the law on those who hide under such agitations to engage in criminal activities