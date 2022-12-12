International Peace Commission (IPC), has said it will partner with the international community, relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, security agencies, the media, and strategic and non-governmental agencies (NGOs) in promoting peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

IPC Nigeria, Head of mission, Amb. Hussaini Haruna Coomasie made the call at the Commission’s 74th anniversary, as Nigeria joins the global community to commemorate International Human Rights Day 2022 in Abuja.

Human Rights Day is set aside to celebrate the achievements of those who have fought for and protected human rights, as well as a day to reflect on what still needs to be done to make society fairer for everyone.

The theme, ‘Dignity, freedom, and justice for all human rights day is observed annually every 10 December by the international community to introspect on the values of human life, dignity, equality, and freedom of all human beings regardless of race, tongue, and religion

“We, in the IPC, shall also be working with Clergymen on advocacy for peaceful coexistence in communities between the two major faiths in the country.

“We must realize and accept that peace is all-encompassing, meaning it starts with the individual and a second party. The second party can be your spouse, siblings, neighbors, and community.

“Also, by extension in all tiers of government and between sectors, we must endeavor to promote peaceful coexistence and harmony for much-desired development.

“From the above one will realize that there’s so much more to do in ensuring that peace prevails everywhere through a concerted effort by all of us here, and those we can reach out to,” he said.

Speaking further, Haruna explained that we hope to increase knowledge of the UDHR as a foundational blueprint for taking concrete actions to stand up for human rights and tackle pressing global issues today.

IPC Nigeria boss said this event is organized to provide a platform where issues affecting human rights abuse and insecurity at this time of the electioneering process will be discussed and solutions proffered by all stakeholders on the way forward.

According to him, peace is very pertinent because democracy cannot be sustained either at the national, not international level when insecurity and human rights abuse are prevalent.

He commended the encouragement of their Excellencies, the Ambassadors of Greece, France, and Poland.