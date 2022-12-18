By David Odama, Lafia

Chairman, Nasarawa state branch of the Inter party Advisory Council, IPAC, Hon. Cletus Ogah on Sunday raised alarm over alleged use of dangerous weapons by supporters of some political parties in the state.

He also warned Nigerians to eschew violence and bloodshed in the 2023 elections stating that democracy in the country was gradually degenerating to a state of anarchy, following the unwholesome activities of some politicians and their supporters.

Speaking to journalists in Lafia, Ogah alleged that information obtained from villages and communities where campaigns by politicians seeking for support ahead of the general elections next year are held, weapons such as daggers were being displayed, used to intimidate, molest opponents at rally in the state.

According to Ogah, the next year’s election was a litmus test for Nigeria’s unity, and peace should not be traded for settling discords and personal disagreement.

While faulting the politicians making derogatory utterances against their political opponents, using the youth as instrument of vengeance, the IPAC chairman said the nation could not afford war at this moment.

According to him, “politicians and their sponsors who are suspected to be involved in these grave electoral and human rights crimes should be named and shamed, regardless their political status or affiliation.”

“The allegations that politicians and their sponsors are buying PVCs from poor Nigerians are grave violations of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the Electoral Act, and the country’s international anti-corruption and human rights obligations.”

He added that no politician worthy of being called a democrat entrusts the selection of leaders to a process of auction or barter, saying “Inducing poor Nigerians to sell their PVCs intrudes on their freedom to make up their own minds.”