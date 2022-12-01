…As group marks its third anniversary

Esther Onyegbula

As part of activities to celebrate its 3rd Anniversary, members of Inspiring Women Group led by their Founder, Aminu Patience Asietu weekend donated baby items, to all the women who just gave birth at the Delivery Ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital LUTH, Idi Araba Lagos.

Some of the items donated include diapers, wear, creams, powder, wipes; disinfectant, provision, toiletries, and cash gifts among others.

Speaking at the charity event, Aminu Patience Asietu, the President of Inspiring Women Group said that the donation was inspired by the desire to give back to society.

“This is what we have been doing from day one. We come together, pull resources together and execute an outreach project. We have visited orphanage homes before, we have donated to old people’s homes, we have embarked on project feed people on the street.”

“However we decided to reach out to women who just gave birth to celebrate with them and at the same time tap from that blessing.”

Explaining further, Asietu noted that decided to come to Lagos University Teaching Hospital LUTH in Idi Araba to celebrate with mothers who gave birth recently.

“The ability to put a smile on the face of the indigent in the society has been the greatest impact we have done in the last three years.”

On behalf of the mothers, one of the recipients thanked and prayed for the President and members of the Inspiring Women Group.

The third anniversary of the Inspiring Women Group celebration continued with a Dinner/Award Party to appreciate members on Sunday at Da’bof event centre, Egbeda Lagos.

