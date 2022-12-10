In the spirit of the World Cup, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a football viewing center and free food collection point for hundreds of people at the Oshodi Interchange transportation hub in Lagos.

Vanguard checks reveal the initiative commenced at Oshodi Megabus Interchange Terminal on Sunday, 20 November, after host nation Qatar kicked off the tournament.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a football fan running for president, sponsored the special World Cup viewing event for commuters at the Oshodi Interchange transportation hub in Lagos.

All agreed that the location decision was strategic. Lagos commuters congregate at the Oshodi Transport Interchange. In addition, viewers were treated to extras like drinks, food, entertainment, and goodie bags.

The surprise viewing centre experience was next to none and viewers testified to how it helped them take the stress off their day in the bustling state of Lagos.