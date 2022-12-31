…Says no Okada operations beyond 6pm-6am

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

In a bid to sustain security across Ondo state, during and after the yuletide, the state government, has vowed to reinforce the clampdown on owners of unregistered and tinted vehicles.

It said that it’s earlier Executive Order, which banned the use of unregistered and tinted vehicles without police permit would be strictly reinforced

Also, it added, that the law prohibiting the operations of Okada from 6pm to 6am would be enforced

The Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said this in Akure.

Adeleye who is also the state Amotekun Commander, warned, that that only duly registered vehicles are permitted to ply the roads in the state.

“This festive period, we expect influx of different caliber of people into the state, we are resolute in ensuring that people enjoy their holiday peacefully without security breech.

“To forestall the supposedly earlier security breech, that is why we felt this is the best time to enforce the Executive Order and it’s yielding results.

“We discovered, that the roads are now devoid of unregistered vehicles, so you know who is who, if there is any security breech, we can at least, trace the vehicle with the registration number.

“At evenings, we are saying from 6pm to 6am, there is no use of Okada on the roads and this is bringing down the level of security.

“Defaulters in the state are being advised to pay the speculated fine at the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service and bring their proof of payment (receipt) to the office of Amotekun Corps, after which their vehicles Okada would be released to them.

“They are paying fines depending on the severity of their offences to ODIRS. They are not expected to bring cash to Amotekun Corps office to claim their vehicles or Okada. What Amotekun require from them is their proof of payment”.

Adeleye said that “the vehicles would remained impounded for as long as they comply. Our position is that unregistered vehicles should not be on the road.

He added that “We want to keep saying that we need the cooperation of the public in ensuring and guaranteeing their safety, especially during this festive period.