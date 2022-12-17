By Emmanuel Iheaka

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has said he will engage people of South East in dialogue to end insecurity in the area.

Atiku spoke, Saturday, at a campaign rally of the party in Owerri, Imo State.

The erstwhile vice president stated that though there are security challenges all over the country, he was ready to seek ways to employ dialogue to arrest it in South East.

He noted that the Igbo are business people whose business ventures need to thrive in a secure environment.

Atiku stated that the people of South East will not regret voting for him.

He submitted that his administration will invest 10 billion dollars in empowering young men and women in businesses.

According to him, no one will have any reason to be idea under his administration.

“I know we have security challenges all over the country, let me tell you, when you elect me, I will come here, sit down with you, discuss with you, what is the problem, together, we will work out a settlement”, he stated.