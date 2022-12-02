…as COAS conference holds in Sokoto Dec 4-10

The Nigerian Army is set to review its various operations across the country with a view to advancing its fight against criminal activities.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu stated this in Abuja during the news briefing on the fourth quarter Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Conference scheduled to take place in Sokoto State this week from 4 December till 10.

Read also:

Army operations has facilitated farming activities in Kebbi – Bagudu

War against insurgency/terrorism: Yobe traditional rulers pledge support for ongoing Army Operations in North East

Contempt: IGP files motion to set aside proceedings, committal order

The conference is themed, “Building a Professional Nigerian Army for the 21st Century Security Environment.”

The Nigerian army said it is reviewing its operations to rout terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, separatist groups, and other criminal gangs terrorising the peace in the country.

It said the fluidity of the threats and security situation in the country, requires dynamism to continually review its operational strategies.

According to General Nwachukwu, the conference will offer a reappraisal of the administrative affairs of the Nigerian Army and evaluate and comprehensively review ongoing operational engagements of the Nigerian Army in all theatres of operations across the six geo-political zones within the year.

Nwachukwu said this would provide the Nigerian Army with an in-depth insight to take far-reaching decisions that will be result oriented towards achieving its set objective of addressing the multifaceted security challenges in the country.

The conference would also create an opportunity for the Chief Of Army Staff to have a face-to-face interaction with all the General Officers Commanding, field commanders, and other senior officers to provide possible guidance on enhancing the army activities and operations.

He said, “The conference would also create an opportunity for the COAS to have a face-to-face interaction with all the General officers Commanding, field commanders and other senior officers to provide possible guidance on enhancing NA activities and operations”.

“I must acknowledge that the fluidity of the threat situation requires dynamism to continually review our operational strategies. Hence, this conference offers a veritable platform to deliberate on ways and means through which the NA would continue to enhance national security. I, therefore, reiterate the commitment and resolve of NA troops to continue to discharge their duties professionally and proficiently within its constitutional mandate. We will also be resolute in upholding our values of courage, professionalism, sacrifice, respect, discipline and unflinching loyalty to duly constituted authority.

Nwachukwu, while noting that the Nigerian Army, has demonstrated its capacity and zeal in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against external aggression and giving aid to civil authority in mitigating internal security challenges in the country over the years, said “This is further demonstrated in the purposeful leadership drive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya (CFR) whose efforts have tremendously enhanced the capacity and dexterity of troops in the onslaughts against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the country”.

He said “With his transformational and selfless leadership drive, troops have continued to decimate Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the North East, leading to the obliteration of terrorists high profile commanders, foot soldiers and their hideouts. This has led to mass surrendering of terrorists and their family members in droves. Troops have also maintained this feat, through their operational engagements in other theatres of operations in other parts of the country, with significant successes recorded. These feats would not have been achieved without the support and collaboration of law-abiding Nigerians, sister services and other security agencies, the political leadership and the international community”.

He said the opening ceremony will feature a lecture titled “Proliferation of Regional/State Security Outfits in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects” by Gen Martin Luther Agwai (retired), former Chief of Defence Staff.

“On 6 December 2022, there shall be commissioning of various Nigerian Army Civil Military Cooperation projects in various communities in Sokoto State. Furthermore, the conference will review decisions taken at the Chief of Army Staff third quarter conference, while series of briefs and other updates bothering on various activities of the NA will be presented and deliberated upon from 7 to 8 December.

“The NA will also seize the opportunity to recognise and appreciate eminent Nigerians who have in no small measure supported the NA.”

RELATED NEWS