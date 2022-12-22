Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa, Mr. Rami Osman

By Juliet Umeh

Nigerian tech enthusiasts will henceforth, enjoy incredible connectivity and fast computing performances with the introduction of Dimensity 9000 chipset, into the market.

Dimensity 9000 chipset is the first smartphone chip built on the ultra-efficient TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process by MediaTek, a company that provides chips for wireless communications for devices.

In a virtual press conference to launch the chipset into the country’s market, the company explained that the chip delivers a number of industry firsts and a comprehensive range of capabilities for the most discerning tech enthusiasts.

It also noted that the NextGen 5G smartphones powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset tech will be a game-changer for smartphone users in Nigeria.

Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa, Rami Osman, said that the chipset offers incredible computing performance, gaming, imaging, multimedia, and connectivity innovations.

Osman explained that the chip offers an all-around exceptional experience and its 18-bit HDR-ISP design gives users the opportunity to capture video on three cameras simultaneously.

He said: “Its APU-ISP fusion delivers unparalleled capture speeds and image quality while also ensuring exceptional power efficiency.

“Additionally, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset powers an exciting gaming experience.

“MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies ensure users can enjoy long-lasting, smooth gameplay without connection drops, FPS jitter, input misses, or gameplay hiccups. The speeds of the Arm Cortex-X2 CPU and Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics engine raise the gaming experience to the next level.”

According to Osman, “The Dimensity 9000 marks a turning point for MediaTek by demonstrating our rise to the exceptional with a genuine 5G smartphone chip. This chip indicates a new stage in innovation for MediaTek and the Dimensity family.”

Key features of MediaTek Dimensity 9000

*MediaTek Imagiq 790: The chipset’s 18-bit HDR-ISP. The world’s first to support 320MP on smartphones, and the world’s first to support simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. The powerful 9Gpixel/s ISP also supports 4K HDR Video and AI noise reduction that enables the highest quality results even in extreme low-light conditions.

*Leading 3GPP Release-16 5G Modem: The integrated 5G modem amplifies sub-6GHz performance up to 7Gbps downlink using 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300MHz). It also features the world’s first R16 UL enhancement and continues MediaTek’s dual SIM leadership with new 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) support. The modem also integrates the new MediaTek 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite for improved efficiency.

*MediaTek MiraVision 790: The chipset can support the latest 144Hz WQHD+ displays or super-fast 180Hz Full HD+ displays, while optimising power efficiency with MediaTek’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. Furthermore, MediaTek’s latest Wi-Fi Display technology can support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video.

*Wi-Fi 6E, New GNSS with Beidou III-B1C and New Bluetooth 5.3: Smartphone users can enjoy seamless connectivity thanks to the chipset’s support for the latest Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS standards.

*Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture: The Dimensity 9000 allows the world’s leading smartphone device makers to create customised 5G smartphones that stand out. This marks the first availability of the sought-after Dimensity 9000 chipset, now in Africa with the introduction of the Tecno Phantom X2 Series in East and West Africa.