… expands regional team to beef up in-market presence and deepen relationships with strategic and enterprise clients

InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies, has announced the appointment of regional leaders for its newly expanded partnership with Microsoft Advertising in Africa and the Middle East. To build the momentum with the recently announced partnership, InMobi has appointed Jacob Joseph as the Business Head for Microsoft Advertising in the Middle East and Africa while Seun Methowe is appointed as sales lead for West and East Africa. They will support InMobi’s efforts to grow, retain, and enable strategic and enterprise advertisers in Nigeria and West Africa. In addition, Nilay Yucedag, Janette Hardman, and Priyanka Nambiar are appointed as sales leads for Turkey, South Africa, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets respectively

“The ramping up of the team in-market reinforces InMobi’s commitment to drive growth for Microsoft Advertising in the Middle East and Africa and will enable InMobi to better cater to customers through deeper connections, collaboration, and curated servicing across the several clusters within the region,” shared Rohit Dosi, VP and GM, Microsoft Advertising at InMobi. The InMobi and Microsoft Advertising Team (L to R): Seun Methowe, Priyanka Nambiar, Jacob Joseph, Rohit Dosi, Mike Luscombe, Janette Hardman, and Nilay Yucedag.

InMobi had recently announced the expansion of its partnership with Microsoft Advertising to lead the enterprise and strategic sales, account management, marketing, finance, collection, and billing across the Middle East and Africa.

Talking about this development, Mike Luscombe, Senior Partner Sales Lead, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, Microsoft Advertising, shared, “We are thrilled to welcome these extremely diverse and talented set of experts at InMobi to drive growth for Microsoft Advertising in the region. I look forward to working closely with each one of them and enhancing the value our clients derive from this partnership.”

Welcoming the regional presence, InMobi client Victoriia Rodkina, Marketing PPC Team Lead, FxPro Group said, “The InMobi team is pivotal to the success that FxPro is witnessing with Microsoft Advertising. Their proactive approach has time and again enhanced campaign efficiency, driven innovation, and delivered healthy returns for the brand.

“We are extremely glad to have InMobi supporting us and with their advent in-market, are confident that we will be able to better leverage Microsoft Advertising’s platform and offerings to the fullest.”

InMobi has already seen a strong uptick in the adoption of Microsoft Advertising offerings among over 50 key clients across the travel, retail, and finance, industries since the announcement of the partnership.

In September 2022, Microsoft Advertising announced the availability of its offerings in over 30 new markets across Africa and the Middle East including Nigeria, Mauritania, Guinea, Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Moldova, Namibia, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Réunion, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Tajikistan, Tanzania, The Gambia, Togo, United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe. In addition to English, the ads are now supported in Arabic, Hebrew, and Russian languages as well.