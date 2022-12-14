*Says collection abysmally slow

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Independent National Electoral Commissíon, INEC, has called on Stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State to assist in spreading the information about the collection of Permanent Voters’Cards, PVCs to every part of the state.

The INEC national Commissioner Mrs. May Mbu who made the yesterday in Uyo during the Akwa Ibom State Stakeholders Forum Preparatory to the 2023 general elections described the pace of collection of PVCs in the State as abysmally slow.

Her words: “I am indeed, very delighted today to meet for the first time with our stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State. This is a very auspicious time considering the proximity of 2023 general elections.

‘The statutory notice of the election has been duly given and activities have begun in full force. The Commission though is not happy with the burning of some of our Local Government offices in some states.

“Since the Commission published the notice of elections on 28 February 2022, the activities have commenced in full force. Already, we are at the most critical stage in the implemention of the activities in the timeline, timetable and schedule of activities for the general elections.

“One major reason for this occasion is to use this opportunity to tell stakeholders, traditional rulers, security personnel, politicians, intended voters and indeed, everyone in Akwa Ibom State that the pace of collection of PVCs in Akwa Ibom is abysmally slow.

“We want stakeholders to take up the mantle of spreading the information far and wide. Everyone must go to collect their PVCs. The Commission is working round the clock to make sure that these PVCs get to every registrant so that no one should be disenfranchised.

“I’m made to understand that steps have been taken to ensure that there is reasonable security across our offices in this state and I thank the various agencies in the state. However, please do not relent in re-enforcing the security around our personnel, state and Local Government offices”

The INEC boss noted that the Commissíon on its part was making steady progress in other critical areas in preparation for the elections including the provision of sensitive and none sensitive materials, recruitment of Ad-hoc staff, and planning for the movement of personnel and materials for the election.

“I encourage you all to put in all your efforts towards ensuring the effective distribution of the PVCs”, She appealed.

Earlier in his remarks, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe noted that the forum became important as it afforded all the stakeholders the opportunity to exchange ideas on how to achieve free, fair, and credible elections in the state in 2023.

He however assured the people that the Commissíon would make sure nobody was disenfranchised as far as the collection of PVCs is concerned.