By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri.

The Borno State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mohammed Magaji, has decried the low collection of PVCs since it commenced distribution in September this year.

Speaking at a press briefing in Maiduguri on Friday, the REC urged all registered voters in the area yet to collect their PVC to quickly do so.

Read also: 2023: 5.7m PVCs collected so far in Lagos — INEC

Magaji emphasized that there will be no accreditation and voting without PVCs and no electronic voting during the forthcoming general elections, rather, there is going to be Biomodel Voter Accreditation System and transmission of results electronically.

He noted that presently there are 11,4531 old PVCs, in addition to 13, 715 new PVCs which have not been collected, while 54,949 replacements and transfers of PVCs still remained Uncollected.

“Presently, there are 114531 Old PVCs that have not been collected. 13,715 New PVCs have also not been collected. We have just received 54949 replacements/transfers,” he said.

According to Magaji, the commission has approved rigorous collections which will start at the Local Government offices on 12 December, 2022 to 15th January, 2023.

“From the 6th January, 2023 the distribution will be shifted to registration area/wards level.

“The exercise will be reverted to Local Government Area offices on the 16th to 22 January, 2023 when it will be suspended until after the the general elections”.

“The PVCs billed for collection include the Uncollected PVCs for the 2019 general elections and PVCs for continuous voter registration held between June 2021 and July 2022.

“We have just collected PVCs for the January 2022 to July which have been issued to Electoral Officers for collection by rightful owners”.

“The old PVCs in the LGA offices have all been scanned to facilitate their collections under the new guidelines for the collections of PVCs”.

“Owner will be contacted to come and collect their PVCs at definite locations and the period for the collection of the PVCs will be from 9am to 3pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays” he added