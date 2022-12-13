.

By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has blamed INEC for any manipulations they are experiencing from politicians, saying that they left openings for such manipulations.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural-cultural body said it would be unfortunate if despite all the opportunity and funds provided for INEC could not provide water-tight security for its vital materials.

“They are supposed to be the regulator. They are supposed to regulate the electoral process, and the Commission that is supposed to regulate the election is now complaining. Where are we going?

There should be a mechanism in place to ensure things work according.

“We are supposed to complain to them but now they are the ones complaining to us.

“There must be opening, that is why some of these things are happening.

“If indeed there is electronic model they are trying to use, of course these things will not be happening.

“There is opening for people to begin manipulating the 2023 election.Their body language is indicating that maybe they are going away to what they presented to the public.

“They are part of the problems for not providing proper mechanisms to avoid all these irregularities.

“That is exactly what they have been doing, what they in INEC for a very long time till now, and if with all the opportunity and money given to them, they have not been able to ensure a credible election and avoid irregularities; it is unfortunate”, Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia said.