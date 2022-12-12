File Photo of tourist couples at Nusa Dua beach in Bali, Indonesia

By Biodun Busari

Indonesian Deputy Law and Human Rights Minister, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej has said the newly revised criminal code that bans sex outside marriage in the country is not applicable to tourists, Reuters reports.

The minister, on Monday, said that visitors on vacation in Indonesia would not need to bother about possible criminal complaints concerning extramarital affairs or cohabitation between unmarried couples as stipulated in the new law.

Vanguard reported last week that the Indonesian legislative body unanimously passed a new criminal code that stipulates that sex outside of marriage is punishable by one year in prison.

It was also provided that couples who live together out of wedlock would face six months in prison as the old criminal code will remain applicable until 2025.

“Tourists will not be charged with these provisions, as only the husband or wife, and parents or children [of the alleged offenders] can file the complaints,’’ Sharif Hiariej said.

He added that the provisions would stop the local community, the regional public and other agencies from raiding the residences of unmarried couples who live together and accusing them of adultery.

Bali Governor, Wayan Koster, said in a statement on Sunday that the provincial administration would ensure visitors’ personal data or marital status would remain confidential.

It also stated that there would be no checking of their marital status upon arrival at accommodations on the resort island.

Koster in a statement on Sunday noted the new laws, which come into effect in three years, could only be prosecuted if there was a complaint by a parent, spouse or child.

“(Those who) visit or live in Bali would not need to worry with regard to the entry into force of the Indonesian Criminal Code,” Koster said.

“There will be no checking on marital status upon check-in at any tourism accommodation, such as hotels, villas, apartments, guest houses, lodges and spas,” he added.

Bali is the centre of tourism in Indonesia and the tourism association is targeting foreign arrivals on the predominately Hindu island to reach pre-pandemic levels of six million a year by 2025.

The United Nations (UN) has also expressed worry over threats to civil liberties posed by the criminal code, which also includes laws that make it an offence to insult the president, the national flag and state institutions.