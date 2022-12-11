Victor Chiabuotu otuu popularly known as Mr V.ic Aka Sabibwoi as called by his fans , is a Fast rising Nigerian Artiste who is blazed the trail in the music Industry with his soothing Afro jiggi music that his listeners love.

Sabibwoi is known Globally for his unique style of music , uses his music as a tool to reach out to individuals, spread love, and also inspire his fans.

Born July 29th Mr V.ic hails from the heart of Ebonyi State, Nigeria. He is known to be Multi Talented as he is a singer, and a performer.

The singer who also is a Fashion designer has proven that his musical background and everyday experiences has formed him into a musical genius.

Sabibwoi has always been known for his exceptional stage performances with sweet vocals and lyrics that always resonates with his audience.

His Debut EP Titled “Let’s Begin” was released December 8th, 2020.

The same year in September 14th he released a fresh new single titled “Gbeduby4”.

It didn’t just stop there, Mr V.ic took to his Instagram to announce and tease the official release date of the remix of his new single “Gbeduby4 Remix” and also he unveiled who he featured in the song.