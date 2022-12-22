By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The President of the apex Ijaw socio-cultural non-political organisation, the Ijaw National Congress, INC, Professor Benjamin Okaba has urged Ijaws to start industrializing the Ijaw nation by citing industries to boost the economic activities in Ijaw land.

Okaba stated this in Adagbabiri Community in Sagbama Local Government Area while performing the groundbreaking for the proposed Gas Processing Plant and Embedded Power, financed by Obodofei Integrated Services Limited, an indigenous firm owned by Pius Wareyai.

While urging other wealthy Ijaw people to emulate Wareyai, he applauded the commitment and enterprise of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Obodofei Intergrated Services, Okaba pointed out that the Ijaws are not lazy but are only deprived of opportunities to make their own wealth by the Nigerian State.

He said it is unfortunate that the federal government has labeled the Ijaw people as criminals because of their demand for resource control and resource management

He commended the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer CEO of the firm, Mr. Pius Wareyai for changing the narrative by leading the way for the industrialization of Ijaw nation through the citing of the project in an Ijaw community.

The INC President who described the Ijaw people as generally peaceful, assured the partners and investors that the people will safeguard and protect the facility and take it as their own as they know the benefits that will be accrued to them from the project.

Okaba said: “I want to quickly say that Ijaw nation is elated with this latest development. Today we are gathered to celebrate indigenous expertise and commitment to development.

“We are gathered because one of us has decided to change the narrative. Hitherto, Ijaw people are christened as restive, they are known as kidnappers, oil bunkers, and all the negative ascriptions are given to Ijaw people because the Nigerian nation who has stolen our wealth, exploited us, deprived us and raped us of our God-given wealth.

“They have called us criminals because we have demanded for resource control and resource management.

“You have seen for yourselves that the Ijaw nation is peaceful and made up of people that are not lazy. We are only being deprived of opportunities to make our own wealth. I can assure you that the people of this community who are host to this gigantic project will safeguard this project and take it as theirs and jealously guide the project because they know that it will bring light and drive away darkness. The entire Ijaw nation will support this project.

“Pius Wareyai has opened the way for the industrialization of Ijaw nation, he is not the only person in his category but he has decided to show a positive difference worthy of emulation by all of us. I want to particularly thank the NNPC and the foreign partners and delegation from other federal parastatals who have deemed it fit to either partner or support this laudable programme.”

In his speech, the Chairman and CEO of Obodofei Integrated Services, Mr Pius Wareyai, said he was led by God to cite the project in Adagbabiri Community in Sagbama Local Government Area, and expressed the assurance that the project when completed will create jobs and bring development the area.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Administration, Policy and Documentation, Obodofei Integrated, Dr. Steve Bassey described the project as a collaboration with the NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, and Gas Processing Services, GPS, based in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, noting that the goal of the project is to mobilize both technical and financial resources locally and internationally to establish the best in gas processing and embedded power plant.

The Managing Director of NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, Mr Justin Ezeala, represented by Haruna Abdurahman, described the project as historic because gas is recognized worldwide as a cleaner form of energy source compared to other fossil fuels.

The groundbreaking of the Gas Processing Plant and Embedded Power was attended by the project partners GPS, officials from NNPC subsidiaries, Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation, leadership of Adagbabiri community.