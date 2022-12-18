Hard work can be painful to many professionals whose lives are devoid of purpose, but it is one of the principles which have driven his indigenous mind to global reckoning and placed him among the shining Chief Executives Officers in Nigeria.

Ayodeji Rasaq, Co-Founder, X- Holdings Group, a group of companies that includes Riquesa Africa, a leading experiential and activation company with operations in Nigeria and Ghana, and Duo Agency, a digital and technology-driven marketing outfit, is a Serial Entrepreneur and Marketing Communication Specialist with close to 10 years of experience in creating customized solutions for brands in Africa and other parts of the globe. In this interview, the Philosophy graduate of the University of Lagos speaks on the activities of the group including how they employed workers during the Covid-19 lockdown when other organizations were downsizing. Excerpts:

You are the Co-founder, X-holdings. What can you tell us about the group?

X- Holdings is a group of companies that has three agencies namely, Riquesa Africa, Duo Agency and Flip Side. At X-Holdings, a lot of the work we do is using marketing experiences to create experiences for consumers. Riquesa Africa, which is the first born of the group, is a creative agency that uses ideas to reshape customer experience. Our mantra is people first. Therefore, we always ask people what they want and we use the knowledge of what they want to create experiences for them. For instance, how do we make people to say “Wow! I love this product?” Duo Agency, on the other hand, is a hybrid creative agency where we use creativity to drive marketing communication; we have a unit where all they do is creating experiences; they create ideas, campaigns and use those ideas to drive marketing experiences. We have a digital arm that also does social media campaign and the special arm that also does special campaign for clients and that is why we call it duo.

What prompted the establishment of the three – in – one company?

I have always worked as a marketer all my life. Even as an undergraduate, I was working with BlackBerry as a marketing representative and, at that time, the brief was simple: How do we create experiences that students can understand in order to sell BlackBerry products? I did this for almost three years and that informed how I grew up as a marketing person because I started asking myself: How do I do more in marketing and how do I sell more ideas? At a point I realized that I could actually do it in a different way to reach people and create experiences that allow people to reach a kind of organization and that was how Riquesa Africa came into being. Riquesa is a Spanish word which means wealth. So the question was how do we create wealth from experiences for the people? When we started, we realized that something was lacking, then came Covid-19 and the need to create offline experiences in such a way that we can interact without physical engagement.

How did Covid-19 affect X-Holdings?

It allowed us to raise the bar, we never worked in the office on Mondays because we realized that Monday is always a busy day in the industry. My training in psychology makes me understand that if you want to get the best from people, you need to understand what makes them happy.

Many complain that the weekend is always so short, so, we decided to do something different such that people can come to work happy. So, while other organizations were giving other days of the week as off days, we picked Monday as our off day.

We are a special company; a lot of events take place on weekends. For instance, people go to clubs mostly from Wednesday to Sunday. Nobody clubs on Mondays and Tuesdays. We then said to ourselves: How do we make our people happy to work on the first day of the week? And we arrived at the conclusion that the answer is not to work on Mondays. So, everybody works from home on Mondays.

If we have meetings, we do it virtually unless we need to meet with a client which is very rare because most companies do their meetings on Mondays. With that, when Covid came, we only extended our work from home to other days of the week and, because we are conversant with what was happening across the globe, while others were preparing to start working from home in March, we started ours fully in February and most of our clients were aware of that and what we actually did was to create Duo, where we create experiences online. As a matter of fact, while other companies were laying off their staff during Covid-19, we employed five people during the period of lockdown. We built our engine for post-Covid during the Covid-19 lockdown.

What have been the challenges and how have you been surmounting them?

One of our major challenges is that there are not enough funds for us to create campaigns in Nigeria but it is surmountable because we always challenge ourselves. Another major challenge at that time was trust in the industry. People don’t want to take risks. They like your ideas but are very sceptical, so we had to constantly prove that taking such risks improve the bottom line of most organizations. This is a challenge and something we are trying to break.

Can you share with us the secret of your success?

I love Jesus. I am a Christian. I cannot take away the fact that there is God in what I do. I pray to acknowledge the presence of God. Again, as a business, we believe that happy people do happy work. I cannot be unhappy as a business owner or leader and deliver happy work to my clients. All we do comes out from being happy, the work we do needs to make us happy and excited. Success is simple, focus on the things that make you happy constantly because it is only when you are happy that you can deliver excellently on the job. As a business too, we have respect for work, respect for people and respect for opportunity. That is our watchword. We call it the 3Rs. We use them in ensuring that we deliver on the goals we set as an organisation.

What are your projections for the company in the next 10years?

A very interesting question! We are trying to go global; the goal is to build a sustainable business that transcends what we do in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. We are registered in Ghana, Dubai and we are proceeding to Kenya. We want to become a global hub for marketing communications and execution. So, in 10 years, we will be globally recognised and would have set our company across the world.

As a friend of the media, what can you tell us about the Nigerian media?

A wind of change is blowing in the Nigerian media space. I see that there are more recognition going on like what Vanguard is doing, including recognizing Chief Executive Officers, there is a focus on recognizing and honouring people in their industries. That is quite important because we love that desire to reward people, especially those that are not that famous. There is a lot of potential in the Nigerian media space, we have just started and I am excited and looking forward to seeing the industry grow further.

As an employer, what is your take on the assertion in some quarters that Nigerian graduates are not employable?

I don’t think Nigerian graduates are unemployable, rather, I honestly believe that Nigerian graduates are under-prepared because being unemployable would mean that they are prepared to be employed but not ready to be employed. Our academic system does not prepare students enough for the global stage. I have been to quite a number of international conferences. Nigerians are quite intelligent, and it is just an opportunity to show that it is not as robust as it should be. A lot of them just go to school and obtain a certificate that does not necessarily translate to the knowledge of actual work because the school has not prepared them for that. What we do here is that when people join us, we focus more on their potential and not on what they studied. There is always the incubation period for our new staff. For instance, we have an internship program that we have been running for a number of years, and when people join us, they are incubated and do amazing work.

People come in and poach our interns. That tells how good our graduates are, we know they are knowledgeable but the challenge is that they are not properly trained to deliver on the knowledge.

What advice do you have for young professionals and young CEOs on how to overcome business challenges?

CEO is a title and there are quite a number of them in Nigeria. The real advice for any young person is to understand that to do business in Nigeria, you must be people-conscious. As I earlier mentioned, our mantra is people first. You must have this mindset because if you solve the problem of the people, the business will grow. You should focus on how to fix people’s problems. Once you are able to place people first, you will grow your business.

That’s why they say “customers are always right”. Also you need loan to expand your business; therefore, you need to understand how the loan structure works. Another thing is to know that you can fail. A lot of people see failure as a problem but it is a key value in achieving success. I have tried a number of things and failed; it is so prevailing in my journey that the way I have grown you will see a lot of failures. Failure itself is how you learn. Experience, they say, is the best teacher.

There is no way to succeed without failing because there is no way you can create a new thing without making a mistake. You do it again and again until you get it perfect. Young people who want to go into business should understand that it is a journey. It is not all about money; sometimes when I walk on the road and see what I have done, I become excited. Be excited about the work you do.

It is good to know that even if I did not necessarily succeed in this job, I did it. There is no business I have not done. I have sold pure water, I have been a dancer etc and I am not even satisfied. I did them because I wanted to make sure they fit the box. Just do what you need to do, it can hurt but pain itself is just one bar from pleasure, the darkest part of the night is just before morning. Entrepreneurship in Nigeria is a challenging journey but very rewarding.

What do you consider as key to effective public relations practice in Nigeria?

You have to be hungry to know. Public relations is about knowledge. My favourite stanza in the national anthem is “help our youth the truth to know” .As a young person, I am so focused on taking the right path. Therefore, to succeed as a PR person, you must have the desire to know, not just having the knowledge but applying it well. PR is all about communication, it is not enough to just listen to what has been said, it is more of listening, understanding, then communicating it in such a way that the right audience will buy the ideas.

Any other information?

Vanguard is great. When I got the invitation, I was quite excited because of the opportunity it offered us to tell the whole world about what we do. I look forward to having more of such collaborations with Vanguard.