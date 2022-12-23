By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE National Assembly has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the Sugar-Sweetened Beverage (SSB) tax, is properly passed against calls for the annulment of the policy.

A coalition, National Action on Sugar Reduction, NASR, had recently taken its appeal to the National Assembly with visits to the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the House Committee of Health Care Services, Hon. Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu and Hon. Dr. Samuel Adejare.

During the visits, which took place on December 13 and December 14 respectively, both Honourable Members expressed their support for the carbonated drinks tax.

Sununu further advised the coalition to urge policymakers at the Finance Committee to channel tax funds towards the National Health Insurance Authority.

Sununu advised the coalition to extend its advocacy to the House Committee on Finance, as well as to the Senate, with the advocacy message that more funds, including SSB tax revenue, should be allocated to healthcare services provision.

Adejare emphasized the health implications of consuming carbonated drinks and sugar-sweetened beverages.

According to him, Sugary beverages are the most significant source of added sugar in the diet and leave consumers at risk of obesity, heart disease, stroke and type 2

diabetes.

He also stated that the beverage industry claims of people losing their jobs

“is a lie”, stressing that tax contributions amount to a paltry sum compared with industry profits.

The Honourable Members, however, commended the efforts of the NASR for their unflagging efforts, while promising to investigate the current use of tax funds, which the Nigerian Customs Service has been collecting since July 2022.

Representatives of the coalition, Omei Bongos-Ikwue and Shirley Ewang commended the Honourables on their history of support to health policies in the country.

In a separate event, in an open letter, equally called on the Minister of Finance to increase the current 10 naira per litre excise tax to 20% of the final retail price in the 2022 Finance Act.

A 10 naira per litre excise tax on sweetened, carbonated and non-alcoholic beverages was passed in the 2021 Finance Act.