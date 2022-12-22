.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police Command on Thursday said seven police officers of the command have been dismissed over alleged illegal checking of phones and extortion from an innocent citizen in a bank at Umuahia, Abia state.

The Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Michael Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The names of the police officers are F/No. 462315 and Sgt. Ohakim Chibuzo, F/No. 505455 Sgt. From Finian, F/No. 505592 Sgt. George Osueke, F/No. 511966 Cpl. Kelechi Onuegbu, F/No. 512320 Cpl. Nagorno Isidore, F/No. 528165 PC Nwadike Stephen and F/No. 528156 PC Ihemtuge Plastidus.

The police said they were found guilty of flagrant disobedience to the Inspector-General of Police directives on extortion and incivility to members of the public and that they were found outside their area of jurisdiction.

According to the command the alleged suspects have been charged to Owerri magistrate court.

Narrating how it happened, the police said: “Sequel to the inundation of the office of the Commissioner of Police with series of reports/complaints by members of the public on Police brutality, harassments, extortion, illegal checking of phones and flagrant disobedience to the Inspector-General of Police directives on extortion and incivility to members of the public, the Imo State Police Command has dismissed and charged to Court the following ex-policemen: F/No. 462315 Sgt. Ohakim Chibuzo, F/No. 505455 Sgt. From Finian, F/No. 505592 Sgt. George Osueke, F/No. 511966 Cpl. Kelechi Onuegbu, F/No. 512320 Cpl. Nagorno Isidore, F/No. 528165 PC Nwadike Stephen and F/No. 528156 PC Ihemtuge Plastidus for the offence of Discreditable Conduct, Corrupt Practices and Leaving Beat.

“It will be recalled, that the ex-policemen were arrested on 08/11/2022 at about 1300hrs, in a bank at Umuahia, Abia State, in the course of performing illegal duty outside their jurisdiction and conspiracy to extort money from an innocent victim. They were defaulted, tried and found guilty of the charges levelled against them, thus were summarily dismissed and charged to Magistrate Court, Owerri with Charge Sheet Number: No. OW/746C/2022.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders, Heads of Departments (HODs), Divisional Police Officers (DPO) and Tactical Teams Commanders of the various units in the Command to ensure their subordinates are warned against indulging in these sharp practices as any Police Officer found complicit will be made to face disciplinary actions.”

“Furthermore, he directed the officers in charge of the Inspector-General of Police X-Squad Unit and the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit to commence high-level monitoring of the police officers within and outside the metropolis to forestall any unprofessional conduct by police officers. He further warned officers and men to be professional and uphold international standard best practices in the discharge of their duty,” Police said.