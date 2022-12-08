By Henry Umoru

A socio-cultural group under the aegis of Kwande United People Organization, KWUPO has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his promise by immortalizing the late former Minister of Steel Development and Elder statesman, Dr. Paul Unongo with a Federal Institution.

According to the group, the Federal Government should fulfil its Promise of converting the proposed Federal Polytechnic Adikpo to Skill Acquisition Centre by honorouring Wantaregh Paul Unongu with skill acquisition centre, adding that it should covert the proposed Federal Polytechnic Adikpo, in Kwande local government area of Benue state into a mega Skill Acquisition Centre.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the leader of the group, Chief Samuel Agah, the group said that with this, it would an honour for a former Minister in the second republic, Wantaregh Paul Unongu who hails from the area.

Chief Agah who recalled that the bill for the defunct Federal Polytechnic had been passed and was awaiting assent by the President, noted that as preparations for the the smooth take off of the Polytechnic are in top gear, a good number of structures were erected, equipment such as computers, furniture and many others were procured and installed.

Chief Agah pointed out that for government huge investment not to be wasted and the Kwande people’s hope of a tertiary institution not to be dashed, the federal government promised to convert the facility into a skill acquisition centre to serve as training ground for the teeming youths of the area and beyond.

He maintained that as the administration gradually winds up, it behooves the president Buhari led administration to live up to its promise, adding that Kwande people have been supportive to the federal government and deserve a fair share to show for it and also serve as an encouragement to vote for the party in next year’s elections.

The KWUPO leader who explained that, as a partner in progress, the ground has rallied the people to be calm and security has been employed to safeguard the facility and equipment already installed, to avoid damage and vandalism, however expressed the hope that the government will fulfill its part in the bargain to have a federal government presence in Kwande.