Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has pledged faster processing time on all its services nationwide.

Comptroller General of Immigration, CGI Isah Idris Jere made the pledge on Friday in Jos, the Plateau state capital, while commissioning a SERVICOM Centre for the state Command of the Service.

According to him, the Nigeria Immigration Service SERVICOM mandate is conceived to promote effective and efficient service delivery to ensure customers’ satisfaction and to manage the performance expectation gap between NIS and its customers on service delivery.

“In general, Servicom as a unit represent the interest of the Presidency and the Ease of Doing Business, wherein the NIS has performed and it is still performing very creditably. It is on record that the NIS has come first in the Presidential Ease of Doing Business rating for the sixth time (back to back).

“Public institutions are a representation of the government at different levels. They are most often government organizational structures, serving as the point of contact with both public and private sectors. The NIS is not an exception.

“Let me assure you that the NIS is more than committed to producing results that meet the needs of our present day society while making the best use of resources at its disposal.

“We will also endeavour to serve all stakeholders within a reasonable time frame to the best of our professional capabilities. We therefore urge the general public to give us the necessary support in our collective march towards a better and more secured Nigeria”, he stated.

While he enjoined the personnel to avail themselves of the opportunity to sharpen their hostmanship and service delivery skills, the CGI said “henceforth, there will be no hiding place for anyone with tendencies inimical to efficient and quality service delivery”.

“The revised Service Charter is a veritable attempt at forestalling service failure as it provides requisite information for accessing NIS facilities and service enquiry, complaints and redress mechanism.

“I wish to use this medium to inform the public that as part of efforts to sanitize the passport process, the Service has introduced a queuing system that enables passport applicants to choose an interview date immediately payment is made on the application portal. This will help management regulate the passport process while also allowing passport applicants get an appointment date at their convenience”, he stated.