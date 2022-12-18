.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has drafted a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA, as part of new measures to enhance blue border security.

Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris disclosed this at the NIS 2022 end-of-year dinner and award night held at the Service Headquarters in Abuja.

“In the area of border security, I initiated a meeting and led the NIS delegation to engage NIMASA on improved blue border security.

“I am glad to tell you that a draft MOU to that effect is ready. We have also advanced NIS and FRONTEX collaboration on border security and migration management.

“About a week ago, the Service graduated its first set of 61 special female armed squads from our training school in Ahoada, Rivers State to join in patrolling the nation’s borders. We shall continue to do our best in this regard within the limits of our capacity.

“I will like to also mention that just last month, I led the Nigerian delegation to the 29th International Civil Aviation Organization Public Key Directory (ICAO-PKD) meeting in Uganda and in recognition of the vital role Nigeria has been playing on the global stage of electronic Travel Documents, Nigeria was elected for the fourth time to its Board of 15 countries out of 88 member countries”, he added.

The CGIS also assured Nigerians travelling back home and seeking to renew their travel documents that they will get the process done within 14 days.

“Let me state here that we have been able to transform completely the process of passport application and issuance. This was made possible by the introduction of a queuing system that enables passport applicants to choose an interview date immediately after payment is made on the application portal.

“This is helping management to regulate the passport process while also allowing passport applicants to get an appointment date at their convenience. It is our desire that in no distant time all our issuing Centres both locally and in the diaspora will be fully migrated to the enhanced e-Passport regime. Speaking of the Nigerians in Diaspora, we have set up fast-track mechanisms in all Passport Offices to ensure that they get their Passports within 14 days during this yuletide season barring any technical hitches. The results so far are equally heartwarming.

“As we mark this day, we will not forget to begin by celebrating all of our officers and men daily risking their lives patrolling our borders. Our men are in joint operations in the North-East and other parts of the country. Sadly, we lost some of them during the course of the year and as a mark of our respect and honour as well as recognition of their efforts, kindly join me on your feet to observe a minute silence please”, he added.