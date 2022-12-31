…Balance of bill now N700K after Vanguard report

By Steve Oko

Fourteen year-old Master ThankGod Nwachukwu, was knocked down by a hit-and-run motorcyclist said to be riding without light in November 2021.

He had a bone fracture and other life-threatening injuries that resulted into his hospitalisation at the Holy Child Orthopedic Hospital, Agbani Road Enugu.

But after months of intense care by the hospital ThankGod, the son of a pastor, could walk again although with the aid of crutches.

He was eventually discharged from the hospital in September but could not go home as his parents could not pick his medical bill said to be about N1.6 million.

After they made some deposits through assistance from the church and donations by public-spirited individuals, the balance of the bill came to N800,000 as at December 21 when the family spoke with Vanguard about their plight.

ThankGod had then, told our Correspondent that he would not like to be in the hospital up till Christmas day but would rather like to celebrate last Christmas at home.

He passionately appealed to the wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi to come to the aid of his family so they could have a joyous Christmas celebration.

ThankGod who was said to be returning from band practice when the accident that incapacitated him occured, also said that he would love to feature in the local church band on Christmas day.

He was very expectant that his dream of celebrating last Christmas in their own home would come through but, alas, ThankGod is yet to be out of the hospital.

The teenager said he would like to return to school and continue his education where he hopes to one day practice as a medical doctor.

But on the eve of Christmas, ThankGod called our Correspondent and said:”Uncle, I’m ThankGod, I’m still in the hospital”.

After assurances by our Correspondent that God would locate him through readers of his pathetic story and send some destiny helpers, ThankGod said:”Thank you Uncle, I trust God”.

But greatly disturbed by ThankGod’s pathetic situation, moreso, the echoes of ” Uncle, I’m still in the hospital”, our Correspondent went to the social media to re-post the publication with special appeal to members of the public to possibly see if the N800,000 balance could be raised before morning so that ThankGod could attend Christmas service and play in the church band.

Our Correspondent even went the extra mile of appealing to his Facebook friends to sacrifice N10,000 each to help save the situation while taking the lead to motivate others, but behold, since December 24th he made the move only N110,000 had hit ThankGod’s father’s account.

ThankGod hails from Obeagu Ugboka in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State but resides with his father, a pastor at Isiagu, Ivo LGA of Ebonyi State.

He was a JSS 2 student of Echele Amita Secondary School Isiagu, Ebonyi State.

Speaking with Vanguard on Friday, his father, Rev. Paul Nwachukwu of the Assemblies of God Church, Amita Isiagu, said the balance of their bill had come down to N700,000 since after the December 22nd interview with Vanguard.

He said that they had received additional N110,000 donations from people since then, adding that they had made extra payment of N100,000 to the Management of the Hospital, thus, bringing their total balance to N700,000.

The cleric who said the family had passed through some bitter experiences since the incident occured, thanked all those who had identified with their cause, while soliciting for more assistance.

On how the accident happened, the cleric said the motorcyclist who was said to be driving without light fled the scene after shattering the ankle bone of ThankGod.

“We later found him ( the motorcyclist) but he said he had no father and mother, and has not been able to make any financial contribution for my son’s treatment”, the Pastor agonised.

He said that the family was left with no choice than to seek medical attention for his son.

Meanwhile, a source very close to the Enugu State Governor’s wife told Vanguard that the attention of the First Lady was yet to be drawn to the publication and the plight of ThankGod.

The source, which would not like to be disclosed, said that the Office of the First Lady was on break because of the festivities, adding that nothing can be done until after the Yuletide when work resumes.

However, the source said that the First Lady as a compassionate mother, would not be insensitivity to the plight of a little boy, when properly briefed.

The 14-year old had told our Correspondent that he believed that the Governor’s wife’s benevolence and milk of human kindness could end his misery.

ThankGod who has been staying with her mother at the hospital for months, had expressed faith that this Christmas would mark the end of their pains, but his faith needs to be renewed.

” I will be happy if the Governor’s wife can visit us and help us to leave this place; I want my mother to cook our Christmas rice in our house instead of this place”, he had pleaded.

His mother said it had been a bitter experience living in the hospital for months but thanked God his son did not die in the accident.

She appreciated the Management of the hospital for its magnanimity to them, and the quality of medical care given to her son.

Rev Nwachukwu explained that the church had earlier raised N340,000 which was deposited for the son’s treatment.

The cleric also commended the hospital for giving good attention to his son, adding that the leg would have been amputated but for the quality care of the hospital.

Although ThankGod, contrary to his wishes, still celebrated last Christmas in the hospital, with your positive response to his Save Our Soul (SOS) appeal, he can surely celebrate the New Year (tomorrow) in their home.

Pastor Nwachukwu who can be reached via his mobile phone number:

09026580692, gave his account details as follows: Account name: Paul Nwachukwu; Account number: 3026305616; Bank name: First bank.