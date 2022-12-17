The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Luxuryworld Bathrooms Mr. Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie has said that though he is from a rich family he chose to work it out for himself.

Speaking with Newsmen yesterday in Lagos, Chigozie said “I have always been into business even in my childhood days, in fact, I have a track record of progressing in it and that was why I chose to be a businessman.

“I became an entrepreneur in 2017. At first, it wasn’t easy pushing the brand of luxury world bathrooms. It was hard somehow but we are happy where we are today”

“Luxuryworld bathrooms has made giant strides and has in five years recorded feats it took many bigger brands with more capital and reach several more years to achieve.

“That’s because we deal in quality and we offer a five-year warranty on any item people get from us with free delivery. We give our customers quality items, which makes them refer us to others.

“We have been receiving good testimonies from our customers because we offer them the best quality and we also give them exactly what they ordered,” .