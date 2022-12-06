By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, has reacted to Wizkid mocking his colleagues.

Grammy-winning musician Wizkid had claimed that rap music was dull and lifeless to him.



Speaking on the public drama, Blaqbonez said on his Twitter page on Monday that despite being a big fan of Wizkid, he felt disappointed.

“The last few days had me reflecting, looking back at how far I’ve come, the wins and losses, whatever the rap may or may not be, it got me this,” he wrote in a lengthy Twitter post.

“Everything I have, the cult-like fans, who by far are the best part of everything.

“I said that to say I’m disappointed; everyone knows I’m a big Wizkid fan. Maybe even a dick rider on Twitter. But right now, I’m disappointed. I am.

“I can’t hide my emotions, I wasn’t even mad at the magazine article. Those are conversations I’ve even had behind the scenes.

“But the actions that followed can’t be defended. Heavily degrading and undeserved, but I’d keep doing my thing, carrying the most bashed and the most attacked genre on my back, showing the world what a Nigerian rapper looks like.

“I’d keep dropping these hits, classic albums, selling out my shows. However far it takes me, I’m good with it, long as I can feed my family. With that said stream ‘Young Preacher Forever’.”