Celine Dion

By Ada Osadebe

French-Canadian singer, Celine Dion has revealed she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease.

The music icon made this known on her Instagram page on Thursday explaining how the illness causes disease of uncontrollable muscle spasms.

She claimed that it has made it difficult for her to sing and walk, which means she won’t be able to perform at scheduled concerts in the United Kingdom and Europe next year.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time,” Dion said.

“And it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she continued in the emotionally-charged video.

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome which affects one in a million people.

‘While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.”

She added: “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.

“It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February”.