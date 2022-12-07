…Inaugurates campaign council

By Steve Oko

The governorship flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi, has declared that his mission is to totally emancipate Abia from political servitude and economic stagnation.

Chief Emenike who made the declaration while inaugurating his 1,740-member campaign council, said that if voted into power, Abia would no longer be strangulated by few individuals who see the state as their personal estate.

He decried the economy condition of the state, saying that Abia is chocking and needs urgent liberation and resuscitation.

The Development Economist promised to revolutionalise the state economy through creation of job opportunities and attraction of foreign direct investments.

He, therefore, urged Abians to support him in the efforts to liberate the state from anti-democratic forces holding it down, warning that if Abia fails to get it right in 2023, more people will go into sever hardship.

Chief Emenike described members of the campaign council as the “ambassadors APC in all the polling units of Abia”

He charged them to spare no efforts in ensuing that APC sweeps the polls in 2023.

Chief Emenike who blamed the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the economic woes and underdevelopment of the state, charged members of the council to send the PDP into opposition in 2023.

He noted that it would not be an easy task but added the PDP’s abysmal performance had made the people to lose interest in the ruling party.

In a remark, Deputy governorship candidate, Rev Gloria Akara, urged members of the council to remain steadfast and ensure that APC is delivered in the 2023 polls.

“We are ready. The rescue and develop Abia (RADA) movement is not designed to stop. We’re going to continue until victory is assured,” she declared”, she said.

Meanwhile, it was a gathering of ‘who is who’ in Abia APC, as party chieftains pledged their support for the party’s victory in 2023.

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, in a remark, said that Chief Emenike is the only governorship candidate that could effect a meaningful change in Abia.

He solicited support for him, assuring the people that under the watch of APC, Abia will re-gain its enviable height as God’s Own State.

Former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Martin Azubuike appealed to all aggrieved party members to sheathe their swords and back High Chief Emenike to save Abia from the downward road of retrogression.

The former Speaker said that the job would be easier for the party if they go to the election united as one family.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of APC, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, said APC was very determined to rescue the state from its hijackers.