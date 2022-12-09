Bola Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he has the strength to debate from morning till night.

Tinubu stated this while addressing some young Nigerians in London.

He said, “I am ready to debate with you from morning till night… and I’m speaking in London, not in Jigawa. It is great that you are alive to tell the story just giving the assurance never to give up… Broadband creation, energy that you talked about..

“if they’ve taken our advice.. in the beginning of democracy in 1999, we brought in investment. My Deputy then is here.. and then so many other innovative things….,” he added.

Meanwhile, during his presentation at the Chatham House in London on Monday, Tinubu had given the reason why he snubbed debates.

Tinubu said, “I see myself as a marketable individual. You want to use me to make money and I’m saying no.”

Recall that Tinubu has been subjected to criticism for ignoring Arise News Townhall Series of interactive sessions, which were attended by other presidential candidates.

His absence at Aris Townhall on Sunday created must dust in the public domain as his critics claimed Tinubu might have stayed away because he could not withstand the rigor of the discourse.

Similarly, the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also accused Tinubu of avoiding debates because he had nothing to tell Nigerians.