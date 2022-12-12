…to open help, youth centers

By Bose Adelaja

The good deeds of the late social critic, Dr Moses Iloh were re-echoed on Sunday, as his church, Soul Winning Chapel (City of Success), Ebute Meta, Lagos, reached out to over 100 elders even as it promised to open help and youth centers to continue his legacy.

The event which took place shortly after the 2022 annual thanksgiving of the church saw the elders smiling home with clothes, provision and food items as they all re-echoed the good deeds of the late general overseer who in his life time put smiles on the faces of others.

While distributing the items to the elders, Dr Iloh’s daughter, Pastor Chichi Iloh Nurudeen said the help center will be located very close to the church and will conveniently provide daily meals for people. She said, ‘’My father gave his best for people but many took undue advantage of that.We thank God that even in the good, bad and ugly, what my father had instilled in us is surfacing but my greatest regret is that before he died, he asked me to see him for discussion which I kept postponing till he died.

“His vision to feed the needy is still ongoing as we visit different locations to distribute food items, clothing and other useful materials to people living in Makoko and other locations. Today’s event is just a continuity as we want to ensure that people are fed regularly.

‘’ I thank God that most of the things he taught us are useful and the church is not doing badly.’’ She said.

As for the youth center, Pastor Chichi said, ‘’He dreamt of having a youth center to train youths and prepared them for politics through the Eclectic Movement. The vision was to train them in the right way to have respect and apathy for the masses.

In terms of funding, she said, ‘’We want to use what God has blessed us with to reach out to people. We are believing God that people will hear about the vision and key in to support it.’’ Said the cleric.

Earlier in his sermon, BISHOP Michael Adewusi of Holy Fellowship Church charged people to praise God continually.

Quoting from Psalms 9: 1, he said there is dynamism in praise as it draws the hand of God, ‘’ You can praise God with your offerings and musical instrument and be skilled in your object and culture of praise. Your object of praise must be a special instrument, so, don’t be ashamed of it.’’

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the church for its impact in their lives.

82 years old Pa Amos Oginjimi from Makoko said the food items will meet certain needs at this point in time.

73 years old Madam Abiodun Amudat from Iwaya said she has been benefitting from the church for over a decade.