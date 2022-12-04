Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has promised to grow Nigeria’s private sector of an enviable status through education if given the opportunity to be president in 2023.

Atiku made this promise while speaking at the Arise News Presidential Town Hall series on Sunday.

He said, “We have to undergo educational reform, so our youth are prepared for the private sector which is the engine of any economy.

“The most important thing is education to get our kids educated. And not only educated but rightly educated. And then they can make themselves available to the private sector for growth—which is the engine room of the economy.

“We should avoid the bottlenecks that stifle the funding meant to get to the universities,” he added.

