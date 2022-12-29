By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has debunked rumors of him leaving Real Madrid to coach the Brazil national team.

The Brazil federation is still searching for a replacement for Adenor Leonardo Bacchi commonly known as Tite who resigned after a Quarter-Final loss to Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tite’s resignation brought to an end his six years of coaching the national team.

Rumors went around that Brazil has been in contact with Carlo Ancelotti for the past few weeks but it has officially turned out false, according to the Italian gaffer.

The Italian manager told reporters on the Brazil Job: “I don’t know, I was never approached by them and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madrid”.

He continued: “I’ll never ask Real Madrid to let me leave this club.”

The 63-year-old also confirmed that he won’t be bringing any new players this transfer window as he is satisfied with his squad and looking to lay off dead weights.

“We don’t need signings in January, our market is closed — then for departures, we will see with some players”.

“We signed Endrick, top talent. I saw him last year and we talked a bit, he’ll join in 2024. We are happy and excited at the club”.

His achievements in the 2021/22 season were fantastic coaching Madrid to a 14th UEFA Champions League triumph and bringing the club’s 35th La Liga title to the Bernabeu