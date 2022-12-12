.

By Idowu Bankole

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had urged the people of Nasarawa to vote the people in the 2023 polls as he will uplift the infrastructure in the state if voted into office.

The former Vice President made this known in Lafia, Nasarawa state where the PDP is currently holding its presidential campaign rally monitored by Vanguard.

He said, “I want to thank the people of Nassarawa for this support. I want to reiterate our commitment to the employment of youths and women in Nigeria. This is why my administration will set aside $10b for this purpose.”

The PDP presidential candidate further said he, “will lift up Nasarawa’s infrastructure if voted into office.”

On his part, the Chairman of the PDP, Iyorcha Ayu predicted the party’s flagbearer, Atiku will win the north-central geo-political zone of the country in the next general election.

The party chairman urged those who have left the party to return and join the winning train as the party is poised for victory in the next general election.

“Atiku will get his highest votes from northcentral. I expect Nasarawa to give Atiku 95 per cent of the votes.

“We started the journey in Nasarawa in 1998.

“I urge all those who have left the party to come back to the winning party, come join the winning train.

Ayu urged the supporters in Nasarawa to vote for all member candidates in the state.

