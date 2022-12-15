By Vincent Ujumadu

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he is the shortest route for the Igbo to produce President of Nigeria.

Atiku, who spoke at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, during the presidential rally of PDP in Anambra State, promised to help the Igbo produce president of the country after his tenure.

“I will be the stepping stone to actualise Igbo presidency if elected in 2023.

“I have shown it by my actions because this is the third time I will be contesting with an Igbo man as my running mate.

“If you really want to produce a President, then vote Atiku/Okowa,” he said.

He also promised to make the Onitsha Port functional if elected as president in 2023.

Atiku, who earlier paid a courtesy call on Governor Chukwuma Soludo on arrival in Awka, described the Anambra State governor, as a trusted partner he would need to move Nigeria forward if elected in 2023.

He said that his relationship with Soludo was beyond partisan politics, but a commitment to undertake reforms in the Nigerian economy.

Atiku added: “This is beyond party politics. There should be a consensus on how we move forward and I consider Governor Soludo as a partner in that respect.

“It is my singular respect and honour for him to receive me in the state. In spite of our different political affiliations, there should be some core values we should agree on towards the development of our country.

“I thank Governor Soludo for going beyond party politics. He didn’t shut the gate against us. We are all partners in our reform agenda as far as Nigeria is concerned.

“The Governor personally told me he was not available in the state, but had to find a way back to receive me. I thank him for the opportunity and wish for God’s blessings upon his life and upon Anambra State.”

In his speech, Soludo said development of Nigeria should be the utmost priority for any politician or candidate.

According to him, Nigeria is bigger than any political party and the business of building the country is bigger than any politician.

“In this business of building Nigeria, Anambra and Igboland should be an open place for anyone.Just give us your proposition and tell us how you will fix the country.

“I am very glad you are here to canvass for votes and I believe our people will listen carefully to every word you have to tell them.

“Our orientation is to have a level playing field for everyone. Politics is about development and we want the South-East to feel this development.

“Reconciliation and Reconstruction are what we haven’t come to terms with.

The federal highways constructed in the Shagari era are no longer motorable. My administration is already spending few billions on federal roads.

“The bottom line is that we want to change the life of the average citizen.

“Our people are all ears. We pray for you, for Nigeria and wish you the very best of luck.”