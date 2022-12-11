By Adeola Badru

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, vowed to be a president to every Nigerian without prejudice.

He stressed that his emergence as the next President of Nigeria will bring an end to poverty, insecurity and other woes the country is currently grappling with.

He said this at a town hall meeting with Muslim Leaders from South West in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in continuation of his engagements with religious groups and leaders in the country.

The APC standard bearer also commended religious leaders in the country for their continued prayers and sermons, which he noted, had contributed to unity and peaceful coexistence, adding that he would retool the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He described the forthcoming 2023 general elections as “Nigeria’s momentous encounter with destiny”.

Asiwaju Tinubu urged the Islamic clerics to educate their followers on the importance of exercising their franchise and voting only tested candidates with a track record of excellent public service, “and not falling for the lies and gimmicks of those that have nothing to offer.”

Tinubu, who spoke partly in Yoruba language, said: “This election season has been a hybrid of facts and falsehood, truth and lies. I would like the election to be one based on facts and truth.

“What is a candidate’s record of performance and what are his policies?

“I ask you to urge your followers to come out and vote and to do so wisely. Vote for a candidate that has vision for a peaceful, prosperous Nigeria where tolerance and compassion undergird our constitutional and legal rights.”

The 2023 presidential election frontrunner assured Nigerians that he would be “a fair and just leader,” adding, “My pledge for fairness and justice is consistent with the tenets of Islamic faith.

“A leader in a plural society like ours is enjoined to be a leader of all.

“If elected, I shall govern in an honest and democratic manner in harmony with our nation’s constitution.”

Citing his excellent stewardship as Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Tinubu promised to use that experience to lead Nigeria in the “same spirit of innovation and pragmatic vision to uplift the nation and renew the hope of Nigerians.”

Earlier welcoming Tinubu to the interaction, MUSWEN President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, said the event provided an opportunity for the APC candidate to interface with the Muslim leaders of South West on his plans for the nation if elected, “particularly on how he could make the country a land of great opportunities where no man will be oppressed.”

The National Chief Missioner of Anwar-ur- Deen Movement, Sheikh Ahmad Abdulrahman, said the gathering was not to campaign or endorse Asíwájú or any candidate.

… with Christian leaders

The APC candidate had earlier interfaced with bishops from pentecostal churches in the 19 states of the North and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, where he delivered a similar message as he did to the Muslim leaders of South West.

He had told the Christian leaders that if elected, he would run an inclusive government that will be blind to ethnicity and religion, but fair and equitable to all Nigerians.

Tinubu, who arrived at the venue of the meeting around 1:20pm, was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman.

Those who received Tinubu in Ibadan to the meeting included the gubernatorial candidate of APC, Senator Teslim Folarin; Oyo South senatorial candidate, Sharafadeen Alli; Oyo North senatorial candidate, Dr Abdulfatai Buhari; Dr Yunus Akintunde and former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu.

Some of the Muslim leaders from the South West at the event included the President of Muslim Ummah of South West (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo; MUSWEN Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih Yahya; Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Isiaq Akintola, and President-General, League of Imans and Alfas of Yorubaland, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello.