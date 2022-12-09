By Chinedu Adonu

As the 2023 general election draws near, Governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Frank Nweke Jr, has promised to attract federal presence to Enugu State if elected.

The governorship candidate made this known during a town hall meeting with the people of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, in support of his quest to emerge as governor in 2023 and engender transformational leadership in the state.

Nweke vowed to compel Abuja to rehabilitate the 9th Mile-Obollo Afor federal road that runs across Igbo-Etiti connecting various communities and leading out-of-State.

He noted that the road had remained in bad shape for over 24 years under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because its leadership lacks the courage to compel Abuja to fix the badly broken down road.

“The maintenance of these roads may be the responsibility of the Federal Government but it is our people who use them. It is the responsibility of the State government to ensure adequate liaison with the Federal Government and ensure the road is done.

“When I was the Federal Minister of Specials duties in 2003, I ensured that Enugu State got the approval of N1 Billion for roads in Enugu. As a governor, I will deploy my convening powers to ensure we get what is due to us.

“Our plan is to ensure the accelerated rehabilitation of the roads as we will develop the 9th Mile Corner into a transport and logistics hub with an ancillary hub at Obollo Afor to facilitate the movement of goods and persons, thereby opening up further commercial activities and investments in the region”, he said.