The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD, FNES, GSSRS has sent a warm message of congratulations the Governor of Rivers, His Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS AFRICA on the very auspicious occasion of his birthday today.

Governor Ikpeazu describes his Rivers State counterpart as an icon of democracy, a bastion of courage and strength, an uncompromising fighter for justice and equity, a defender of due process, an apostle of sustainable development and above all, a beloved brother and dependable ally.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is of the view that in today’s Nigeria, Governor Wike stands tall on issues that affect our nation, especially our democratic practices and is grateful to God for the gift of Wike to our democracy.

The Governor prays the Almighty God to grant Governor Wike many more years of strenght, character, conviction, courage and service to our fatherland.

Governor Ikpeazu, on behalf of his family, the Government and People of Abia State, wishes Governor Wike a wonderful birthday and a prayer to God for sustainance of life.