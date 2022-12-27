Members of the PCC

By Steve Oko

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu was conspicuously absent at the Inauguration of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Tuesday at the Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Ikpeazu is a member of the Gov. Nyesom Wike-led G-5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at loggerheads with the PDP presidential flag bearer over the refusal of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to step down.

The Governor’s absence notwithstanding, major stakeholders of Abia PDP including former Senate President and the Acting Chairman of PDP Board of Trustee, Senator Adolphus Wabara; immediate- past Governor and Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji who doubles as the South East Coordinator for Atiku/Okowa PCC, graced the occasion.

Other key party bigwigs at the Inauguration were former Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chairman and BoT member of PDP, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; former Secretary to State Government, Dr Eme Okoro; presidential aspirant and former Speaker, Rt. Hon Chikwendu Kanu; PDP Chairman, Asiforo Okere; former Chairman of the party, Senator Emma Nwaka, among others.

Inaugurating the campaign council, the South East Coordinator for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Orji, charged the members to be dedicated and committed to their mandate “which is to deliver Atiku” in the state.

He harped on the need for unity among PDP members to ensure the success of the party at the forthcoming polls.

His words: If you are not favoured today be patient you will be favoured tomorrow. Now that we have a presidential candidate and our brother is the running mate, we should support them so that we go to the election united and to win not to lose.”

The former Governor cautioned members of the council against betrayal and hanky-panky deals, saying that the victory of the party will be in the interest of all.

Senator Orji further said that success at the 2023 polls would be dependent on hard work, maintaining that it will be difficult for anybody to rig the elections.

He, therefore, charged them to put in their best to ensure the success of Atiku in the state.

In his remarks, Senator Wabara also harped on unity among the party faithful, while urging members of the PCC to work assiduously and prove that Abia is a PDP stronghold.

The PDP Acting BoT Chairman drummed support for Atiku/Okowa’s candidacy, pleading with Ndigbo to pitch their tent with the former Vice President.

Wabara who said that Atiku had made a solemn promise to facilitate the emergence of Nigeria’s President of Igbo extraction after his tenure, appealed to the people to trust him.

” Let’s go where the President will emerge from.

” Atiku has promised to hand over power to a successor from Igbo and I believe he will do it. Let’s be patient and support him.

” Nigeria is not a one-party state. Certain things are discussed just like in 1999 Ogbonnaya Onu was clinching the ANPP presidential ticket but the elders discussed and asked him to step down for Olu Falae.”

The former Senate President said Atiku had a very bright chance of winning the 2023 presidential poll, hence the need for Ndigbo to support him.

Apparently referring to those who are not yet supporting the Atiku candidacy, Wabara said nobody should play god.

” No man is god. That’s why the biblical lost sheep parable should not apply here. Instead of risking the 99 sheep in our fold because of the one lost sheep, we should allow the lost sheep.”

Senator Wabara further harped on the unity of purpose among Ndigbo so as to actualise the emergence of Nigeria’s President of Igbo extraction after Atiku’s tenure.

He noted with concern that out of 95 delegates from the South East at the PDP presidential convention only about 14 voted for a presidential aspirant from the zone.

Speaking at the event, former NDDC boss, Chief Ugochukwu, noted that the presidential campaign was not going to be easy but tough in the South East.

He urged the members to work hard and prove that Abia is a strong base of PDP.

Chief Ugochukwu said that “Atiku is a strong believer in restructuring” which, according to him, will provide a solution to the equity and justice that Ndigbo has been clamouring for.

He said that Atiku had always shown his love for Ndigbo as he has consistently picked his running mate from the Igbo race.

In a remark, former SSG, Dr Eme Okoro, declared support for Atiku and urged the people of Abia to give him massive support.

In his inaugural speech, the Abia State Coordinator for Atiku/Okowa PCC, and former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, promised to deliver their mandate.

Ogbonnaya who claimed that he had seen the handwriting on the wall that Atiku would emerge the winner of the 2023 presidential poll, assured him of a landslide victory in Abia.

Members of the PCC include: Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, who was appointed Chairman of the PCC, while Rep Nkem Abonta is the Vice Chairman.

Others members include Chief Kingsley Megwara, Spokesman; Emeka Stanley, PDP Secretary, David Iroh; PDP Vice Chairman, Abia North, Amah Abraham; Mrs Ugochi Alex-Lekwauwa, among others.