The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Felix Morka, has accused the Delta State government of engaging in political vendetta against the people of Agbor and Ika South Local Government Area of the State.

Morka said the people of Agbor and Ika South have been thrown into poverty and underdevelopment under the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led PDP administration.

The APC spokesman stated this yesterday during the APC ward -to- ward campaign to Ika South Local Government Area of the State.

His words: “Ika South has never been this marginalized and underdeveloped since the creation of Ika South.

“If not for President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government that appointed six sons and daughters of Ika South into various positions at the Federal, they would have been sent to political oblivion by Okowa’s government.”

While charging the people of Ika South and indeed Ika nation to vent their dissatisfaction with Okowa’s government by overwhelmingly voting for all APC candidates in next year’s general elections.

Also speaking, the APC Delta Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said the Buhari-led Government has demonstrated his love for Ika nation by appointing sons and daughters of Ika into various positions.

Omo-Agege, who is also the Deputy President of The Senate, said the only way Ika nation would reward President Buhari’s magnanimity is by voting for APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Flanked by APC deputy governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, the Delta Central lawmaker added that his administration will end the current marginalization and political oppression of Ika South if elected as the next governor.

Omo-Agege used the opportunity to thank President Buhari for reappointing Mr. Godwin Emefiele as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor and the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor and others who are from Ika nation and Delta State.

He urged the people of Ika nation to express their appreciation through the ballot by voting for the candidates of the APC.

Present at the various wards visited were the State APC Chairman, Elder Omne Sobotie; the Director General of Delta APC campaign council, Elder Godsday Orubebe; Prof. Eugene Okolocha, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Hon. Doris Uboh; Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli; Ima Niboro; Hon. Goodwin Anaughe and other top APC chieftains.

