By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS capacity building continues to boost human resources in all spheres of live for positive impact on societal development, peace, and progress, Executive Director, Africa Polling Institute, Professor Bell Ihua; Former Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Commissioner of Police Frank Mba; and Chairman Global Consulting Group, Dr Steve Ogidan, weekend, bagged prestigious NIPSS Membership (mni) from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau State.

Prof Ihua recognition and conferment with (mni) was on the heels of his outstanding role of research basically as one of Nigeria’s leading opinion researchers and public opinion pollsters.

He had previously served as under the capacity as CEO of the Ngozi Okonjo Iweala Polling Company, NOI Polls.

Interestingly, he (Ihua) has led over 300 surveys and polls in the last decade, with focus on social cohesion, the state of internally displaced persons, motivations for Nigerians emigrating to Canada, irregular migration syndrome, emigration of Nigerian doctors and the skit-economy amongst Nigerian youths.

Also the Former Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, served three former Inspector Generals of Police, IGPs, as Image Maker. He IGP MD Abubakar (2012 to 2014), IGP MA Adamu (2019 to 2021), and IGP Usman Alkali Baba (2021 to 2022), before his secondment to NIPSS for the Senior Executive Course in February 2022.

He was also Police Spokesman for the Lagos Police Command between 2007 and 2011.

Ogidan has served as consultant and adviser to the Governments of Nigeria, Liberia, Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa at various times.

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who was Special Guest of Honor, represented by the Minister for Transport, Muazu Jaji Sambo, tasks leaders to use acquired capacity they got within the period at the Institute to positively build the nation building.

Buhari said his government will continue to consider NIPSS as a major ally in providing evidence-based research to support public policy, and it is working on implementing the findings from the recently presented research report on how to strengthen local governance in Nigeria.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Director General, NIPSS, Prof Ayo Omotayo, pointed that NIPSS charged the mni recipients to always put the Nigeria first as they return to their places of service, and not forget all the lessons learnt over the 10-month period of the course.

The newly MNIs were drawn from Nigeria’s Public Service, Military and Para-military Institutions including the Army, Air Force, Navy, Nigeria Police Force, Federal Toad Safety Corps, FRSC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Nigeria Customs Service, and Nigeria Correctional Service, and the private sector.

Others conferred with the prestigious MNI recognition include; Rector Federal Polytechnic Offa, Dr. Lateef Olatunji, renowned University of Ilorin professor of Islamic Law, Professor Abdulrazak Alaro, and Assistant Inspector General of Police, Aishatu Abubakar-Baju, who also served as the Monitor General of the Course, the first female in the history of the Institute.

Others are Kebbi State Commissioner of Information and Culture, Hon. Rekiya Tanko-Ayuba-Haruna; Former Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Joyce Ramnap; Registrar and CEO Surveyor Council of Nigeria, Surveyor Mohammed Kabir; Former Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Renewal and Ex-Member House of Representatives, Hon. Dr. Chukwuemeka Ujam; Provost, Federal College of Education Special, Oyo, Professor Usman Kamoru; Rector of the Augustinian Institute of Philosophy, Markurdi, Revd Father, Dr. Peter Maigari; Professor of Sociology of Education from Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Abakaliki, Professor Chinyere Nwajiuba; Former Bursar, Plateau State University, Dr. Anna Nanchin Christopher-Fakah; CEO Axis Insurance Brokers and former MD Lasaco Assurance, Mr. Segun Balogun; Rector, Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, Architect Muhammed Sani; Vice President, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Adebayo Aderogba; Director News, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Halima Musa; and Professor of Pharmacognosy at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Professor Umar Katsayal.

Since its inception in 1979, NIPSS has remained Nigeria’s foremost policy think tank for bureaucrats, military officers, private sector leaders, medium to senior civil servants and policy makers.

The National Institute serves as a high-level centre for reflection, research and dialogue, where academics of excellence, seasoned policy initiators and executors, and other citizens of mature experience and wisdom drawn from all walks of life, meet to reflect and exchange ideas towards a better society.